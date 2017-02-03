New York Fashion Week Cancels Kanye West: Trending Topics

It seems like it was just yesterday that Big Tigger told us about Kanye West‘s plans to roll out Yeezy Season 5 at Fashion Week (giving him yet another opportunity to help some erase the memory of previous puzzling seasons.)

Well, “apparently he got dropped from New York Fashion Week,” Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics. “I didn’t know that could happen.”

Related: Ice-T Calls Kanye West’s Clothing Line ‘Future Slave Gear’

It seems the time slot he chose clashed with some other designers, and “West’s decision not to approach New York Fashion Week officials follows last year’s disastrous off-calendar presentation for which he withheld the show’s location until 12 hours before its start time.”

Not to mention it ended up running about four and a half hours; and that “models also fainted in the searing heat during the show.”

“This bad behavior is not acceptable by the CFDA and should no be tolerated by the industry,” the Council of Fashion Designers of America noted.

BUT we may still be able to see what new things West does with one bland color or impossibly-heeled shoes, IF he agrees to meet with organizers and confirm a time slot that does not clash with other presenters.

“You trying to put rules on Kanye?” Tigger joked. “You want to make rules?!”