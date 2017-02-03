THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Emmett Till Cousin Responds To Revelation That Carolyn Bryant Lied: Maria Boynton Reports.

February 3, 2017 2:33 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: carolyn bryant, deborah watts, Emmett Till, Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Maria Boynton, V103, WAOK, wvee

Emmett Till’s cousin Deborah Watts responds to a shocking revelation. Carolyn Bryant, according to a historian/author, now claims that Till did not do to her what she’d claimed in 1955. She was 21 years old and white and said that Till had made sexual advances toward her. A few days later, the 14 year old African American Till was kidnapped and murdered.

Listen As Emmett Till's Cousin Reacts To Carolyn Bryant Now Saying She Lied

deborah watts 2 Emmett Till Cousin Responds To Revelation That Carolyn Bryant Lied: Maria Boynton Reports.
V-103
playpause
More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live