Emmett Till’s cousin Deborah Watts responds to a shocking revelation. Carolyn Bryant, according to a historian/author, now claims that Till did not do to her what she’d claimed in 1955. She was 21 years old and white and said that Till had made sexual advances toward her. A few days later, the 14 year old African American Till was kidnapped and murdered.
Emmett Till Cousin Responds To Revelation That Carolyn Bryant Lied: Maria Boynton Reports.February 3, 2017 2:33 PM
Deborah Watts (r), a cousin of Emmett Till, responds to the revelation that a woman claims that what she said about Till wasn't true. Watts talks with V103 News Anchor Maria Boynton. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)