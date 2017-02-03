Atlanta Bars To Remain Open Beyond Super Bowl Sunday

If the Atlanta Falcons win the Super Bowl, you’ll have even more time to celebrate or drown your sorrows. According to the City of Atlanta, Mayor Kasim Reed has issued an executive order which extends the hours for alcohol sales on Super Bowl Sunday.

The executive order authorizes establishments that are lawfully licensed to engage in the sale of alcoholic beverages under City of Atlanta ordinance Chapter 10, Article II, Section 10-209(C) and (D), to operate and engage in the sale of alcoholic beverages between the hours of 12:30 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2017 and 2:30 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, only.

“In celebration of the Atlanta Falcons winning the NFC Championship and our home team’s participation in Super Bowl LI, we have extended the hours alcohol can be served at City of Atlanta licensed businesses on February 5, Super Bowl Sunday,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “It’s time to rise up, Atlanta, and we encourage everyone to rise up in a safe fashion.”

The City of Atlanta encourages residents and visitors to consider the following safety tips while celebrating:

• Attend events as a group;

• Keep your mobile devices charged;

• Stay sober and never drink so much that your safety is compromised;

• Check out the reputation of the place you are planning to visit;

• Never drink and drive. Consider carpooling with a designated driver, riding MARTA or using ride share services;

• Contact the Atlanta Police Department if you see suspicious activity.

Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall, District 2, suggested the executive order to Mayor Reed.

The press release from the city indicates that the move by Mayor Reed is in celebration of the Atlanta NFC Championship win and in recognition of the desire of the residents and visitors of the City of Atlanta to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons participation in Super Bowl 51.