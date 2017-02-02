ONLY THREE MORE DAYS TO WAIT Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Stevie J’s Failure To Pay Child Support Just Smacked Him In A Way He Won’t Like: Trending Topics

February 2, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Stevie J‘s real-life troubles make for such great reality show fodder – good thing he is on at least two of them (VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Leave It To Stevie.”)

Even better thing is he still has money coming in from being a GRAMMY-winning producer involved in such hits as “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Puff Daddy featuring Ma$e) and “Honey” (Mariah Carey) because he now officially owes A LOT OF MONEY.

“His failure to pay child support just smacked him in the face,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. “Well, really in the wallet.” A federal court judge just ordered him to pay $1.3 million in back child support. He’ll also be on probation for three years, unless he pays the debt off sooner than that.

“Federal prosecutors wanted Stevie to do hard time,” Tigger added. “He could have gotten six months. Right now, JUST financial. Good for you, Stevie.”

