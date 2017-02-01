THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

The Atlanta Streetcar Mobile App is Here!

February 1, 2017 4:10 PM

The Atlanta Streetcar has a new mobile ticket app! The new Streetcar APP allows you to buy and use your tickets in seconds right from your smart phone; or you can store them for use later on your mobile device! The new Streetcar APP also delivers real time arrival information so you never miss your ride! So whether you’re going to work, to school or you’re just out exploring Downtown Atlanta, your ride is just a tap away. Download the Atlanta Streetcar Mobile APP TODAY!! It’s available for FREE from the Apple Store or Google Play!

