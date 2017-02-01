Sally Yates Defiance of Donald Trump Could Make Her Democrat Gubernatorial Choice: Maria Boynton Reports.

“A very courageous and ethical leadership move”, that’s what democrats in Georgia are calling Sally Yates’ defiance of President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban. Yates was the acting Attorney General, before she was fired by Trump this week, when she instructed Justice Department lawyers not to uphold Trump’s executive order barring U.S. entry to people from some majority-Muslim countries. The ban sparked protests at Atlanta’s airport and others country-wide.



Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson thinks Yates should be considered as a candidate for Governor of Georgia in 2018. Johnson calls Yates a “symbol of change for those who voted for Donald Trump and are now having buyer’s remorse.”