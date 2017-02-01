ONLY THREE MORE DAYS TO WAIT Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Jagged Edge’s Kyle Norman Back In Jail: Trending Topics

February 1, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
After pleading his case on daytime television and promising better behavior, R&B quartet Jagged Edge‘s Kyle Norman is not only back in trouble, but as you read this, behind bars.

Norman reportedly violated the terms of his probation for family violence and battery, and according to Bossip, “his probation officer accused him of blowing off court ordered anger management and alcohol classes, Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics.

This comes after a judge issued an arrest warrant and officers picked him up Jan. 22. “He is apparently, currently, locked up in DeKalb County Jail.” (The judge sentenced him to 13 days.)

Norman’s probation officer actually “demanded the singer’s probation revoked, and he be resentenced on the case for his violations.” Instead, he was hit with a $394 fine and must provide proof of attending 12 anger management classes.

“Once he’s released he will be back on probation, with all terms and conditions the same,” Tigger added. “Pray for that brother, Kyle.”

