If KIRK FRANKLIN Threatens You, You Know You’ve Done Wrong: The Ryan Report

Contemporary gospel star Kirk Franklin not only looks like Plies (to some people), judging from this series of Ryan Cameron‘s convinced he “claps back” like the Miami rapper, too.

“Apparently somebody was trolling his daughter,” Ryan noted in today’s Ryan Report, “saying some unpleasant things.”

Related: Kirk Franklin on the Plies comparisons

“Kirk Franklin is overseas,” Ryan continued, “but his fingers still work as far as his social media. And the clapback is real!”

According to Franklin’s posts to his million-plus followers on Twitter, “two so-called Christian people online have bullied her and called her everything but a child of God…”You’ve succeeded. You’ve proven so many people right in why they no longer go to church and believe all Christians are a joke.”

But then there was this ominous tweet describing his daughter while at the same time warning the offenders “She’s a sophomore in college, a smart young woman, the apple of my eye and a girl I would DIE for. Did you hear me, DIE for. Test and try me.”