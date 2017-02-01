“Day Of Reckoning” For Mayor Reed To Declare Atlanta “Sanctuary City”: Maria Boynton Reports.

Activists are waiting to hear from Mayor Kasim Reed about their demands, made on January 20, 2017, that he (Reed) denounce President Donald Trump and declare Atlanta a “sanctuary city”. It was on that date, Inauguration Day, that activists marched through the streets of Atlanta with a list of more than a dozen demands. While Reed has condemned Trump’s promise to withhold federal funding to municipalities that refuse to hold immigrants who face deportation, a “sanctuary” designation would be against Georgia law. States are required to fully comply with federal immigration rules. The mayor has said that Atlanta will stand firm in its commitment to remain open to all, but activist Mary Hooks says that’s not enough. According to Hooks, “we need to actually see the policy shifts that make Atlanta a sanctuary city for black and brown people, Muslim people, and they (elected officials) have the power to do it.” The coalition is urging supporters to message Reed on Twitter @kasimreed to let him know, according to Hooks, “that we’re watching him.”



Listen As Activist Mary Hooks Details Demands For The City V-103 playpause