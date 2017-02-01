Casting Call for 2/1 – 8 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

.

.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Mary Lou” (Film)

(Photo Double – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking Athletic built Black Women to portray a “Female Warrior” 20’s – 30’s

* Height: 5’9 – 5’11….Waist: 26 – 28….Hips: 37 – 39

* Specifically looking for someone w/High Top Fade

* Or willing to Cut Hair on JUST THE SIDES and Wear a Wig.

* ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU FIT THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION! To submit, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com include: your name, phone number, sizes & current photos (including head shot & full length in a sleeveless shirt).

* Shoots in Fayetteville – March 31st – April 6th Must be available all days

* Put “WARRIOR DOUBLE” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Mary Lou” (Film)

(Photo Double – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking Athletic built Caucasian Male to portray a “Male Warrior” 20’s – 40’s

* Height: 6’2 – 6’4….Waist: 36 – 39….Chest: 38 – 40

* Specifically looking for someone w/Toned/Muscular Arms

* Please include pictures of your arms in a sleeveless shirt

* ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU FIT THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION! To submit, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com include: your name, phone number, sizes & current photos (including head shot & full length in a sleeveless shirt).

* Shoots in Fayetteville – March 31st – April 6th Must be available all days

* Put “WARRIOR DOUBLE” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* Male & Female Models (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Men/Women w/experience as “Bartender and Server” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking Male & Female “Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Cop type, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

Visit Website and Click: Casting Notice

(Directed By: Jason Bateman)

* Seeking “Hispanic” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Shoots in Downtown Atlanta

* Put “Hispanic Man, or Woman” in subject line.

Marinella Hume Casting

“Come Sunday” (Netflix) MhcComeSunday@gmail.com

(True Story – 1990’s Period Piece)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray Church Members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday Feb. 3rd

* Put “Church Member” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

MUSIC EXECUTIVES

* Sharp Dressed Men/Women w/Cool Business Attire to portray “Music Execs”

* All Ethnicities 30 – 55yrs – Shoots: Feb 6th & 8th // March 30th, 31st // Apr. 1st – MUST be available ALL dates.

* Put “MUSIC EXEC” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

Pool Staff

* Men & Women to portray Servers, Bartenders, Towel Boys (All Ethnicities)

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs – Shoots Tuesday Feb. 7th

* Put “POOL SERVER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

Speedo Male

* Seeking an OLDER Gentleman w/fit body willing to wear a “Speedo”

* All Ethnicities 55yrs & Older

* Shoots Tuesday Feb. 14th

* Put “SPEEDO MALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women w/Post Office & Lab Tech Experience (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Post Office, Lab Tech” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Male Caucasian “Identical Twins” – ALL AGES

* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Twins, Asian, Old Car” in subject line