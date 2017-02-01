Casting Call for 2/1 – 8 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Mary Lou” (Film)
(Photo Double – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking Athletic built Black Women to portray a “Female Warrior” 20’s – 30’s
* Height: 5’9 – 5’11….Waist: 26 – 28….Hips: 37 – 39
* Specifically looking for someone w/High Top Fade
* Or willing to Cut Hair on JUST THE SIDES and Wear a Wig.
* ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU FIT THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION! To submit, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com include: your name, phone number, sizes & current photos (including head shot & full length in a sleeveless shirt).
* Shoots in Fayetteville – March 31st – April 6th Must be available all days
* Put “WARRIOR DOUBLE” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Mary Lou” (Film)
(Photo Double – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking Athletic built Caucasian Male to portray a “Male Warrior” 20’s – 40’s
* Height: 6’2 – 6’4….Waist: 36 – 39….Chest: 38 – 40
* Specifically looking for someone w/Toned/Muscular Arms
* Please include pictures of your arms in a sleeveless shirt
* ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU FIT THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION! To submit, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com include: your name, phone number, sizes & current photos (including head shot & full length in a sleeveless shirt).
* Shoots in Fayetteville – March 31st – April 6th Must be available all days
* Put “WARRIOR DOUBLE” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)
* Male & Female Models (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Men/Women w/experience as “Bartender and Server” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Seeking Male & Female “Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs
* Put “Cop type, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
Visit Website and Click: Casting Notice
(Directed By: Jason Bateman)
* Seeking “Hispanic” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots in Downtown Atlanta
* Put “Hispanic Man, or Woman” in subject line.
Marinella Hume Casting
“Come Sunday” (Netflix) MhcComeSunday@gmail.com
(True Story – 1990’s Period Piece)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray Church Members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: This Friday Feb. 3rd
* Put “Church Member” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
MUSIC EXECUTIVES
* Sharp Dressed Men/Women w/Cool Business Attire to portray “Music Execs”
* All Ethnicities 30 – 55yrs – Shoots: Feb 6th & 8th // March 30th, 31st // Apr. 1st – MUST be available ALL dates.
* Put “MUSIC EXEC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
Pool Staff
* Men & Women to portray Servers, Bartenders, Towel Boys (All Ethnicities)
* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs – Shoots Tuesday Feb. 7th
* Put “POOL SERVER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
Speedo Male
* Seeking an OLDER Gentleman w/fit body willing to wear a “Speedo”
* All Ethnicities 55yrs & Older
* Shoots Tuesday Feb. 14th
* Put “SPEEDO MALE” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women w/Post Office & Lab Tech Experience (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Post Office, Lab Tech” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Male Caucasian “Identical Twins” – ALL AGES
* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES
* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998
* Put “Twins, Asian, Old Car” in subject line