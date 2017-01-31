The War Donald Trump Has Already Started: The Ryan Report

This may be the fastest a president has incited war, ever.

A mere twelve days in, here we are…

“OK, are you ready for this?” Ryan Cameron asked at the start of today’s Ryan Report. “The Muslim ban – which Donald Trump created, the president – led to chaos around the country this past weekend.”

Mind you, Ryan is not referring to the executive order temporarily prohibiting migrants from seven mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world to enter the U.S.. It is what transpired between Rihanna and Azealia Banks, afterwards.

“Rihanna goes on Twitter and says, ‘Disgusted,'” Ryan continues. “The news is devastating. America is being ruined right before our eyes. What an immoral pig…”

“So then Banks says (as Ryan interpreted it, as a native Atlantan may): ‘Wait a minute – you ain’t even from here Shawty.” (Rihanna is Barbadian.)

“You all really need to shut up and sit down,” Banks continued. “Stop chastising the president; it’s stupid…Hoping the president fails is like getting on a plane and hoping the pilot crashes.”

Things then escalate to the point that Rihanna leaks Banks’ phone number; and then Banks returns “the favor” to Rihanna.

Next- Rihanna changes her avatar to a text Banks supposedly sent her, saying: “I don’t have to do anything to you. Miss Beyonce‘s already working heavy on you. Ever stop and think that’s why you have a drug and sex addiction?”

Noted Ryan: “I mean, it gets no more petty than that.”