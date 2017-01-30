Trump Muslim Ban Draws Thousands Of Protesters To Atlanta Airport: Maria Boynton Reports.

It was far from a typical Sunday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport yesterday. Thousands of protesters rallied outside the Domestic terminal to denounce President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries. Several people were detained after arriving at the airport.

“President Trump gave us no choice”, says Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of CAIR-Georgia (Council on American-Islamic Relations), about why they chanted and prayed at the airport. Georgia State Senator Vincent Fort told the thousands gathered Sunday night he will “work to have Atlanta declared a sanctuary city, a refuge from evil.” Fort is a candidate for mayor of the city.



Congressman John Lewis joined the protest in Atlanta. Mayor Kasim Reed, who has condemned Trump’s Order, said late Saturday via Twitter that 11 people detained had been released. Fulton County Chairman John Eaves said in a statement, “I staunchly denounce the President’s ban on refugees seeking to come to the United States. Fulton County’s strength is in its diversity and we pride ourselves on welcoming all citizens, including immigrants.”