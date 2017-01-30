‘The New Edition Story’ Secret: The Ryan Report

Four days have passed since the last episode of the three-part, BET series “The New Edition Story” aired, and there’s still at least one thing fans are just learning.

“So now, this story has come out that allegedly it turns out that

Bobby Brown pulled a Milli Vanilli,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“And that Ralph Tresvant secretly was the lead singer on some of the parts of [Brown’s 1988 single] ‘Every Little Step.’ According to the then-manager, the secret could have been outed by Ralph a long time ago; but he proved his loyalty to his brother was most important.”

“Oh really,” Wanda Smith offered. “I don’t care.”