Rihanna, Sia, John Legend, Others Take Aim at Trump’s Refugee Ban

"What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!," says Rihanna. January 30, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Charli XCX, Deadmau5, John Legend, Questlove, Rihanna, Sia, Tegan and Sara

By Annie Reuter

President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban citizens and refugees from Muslim countries entering the United States has had a ripple effect. Many people are speaking of their outrage to the order on social media, musicians included.

Related: Rihanna Calls Obama Leaving Office ‘Worst Breakup Ever’

Over the weekend when thousands protested at airports throughout the nation, artists including Rihanna, John Legend, Questlove and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, among others, shared their distaste for Trump on social media.

Meanwhile, Sia and Grimes said that they will be donating money to the ACLU to assist immigrants being subjected to the order and suggested others do the same, offering to match contributions.

“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna shared on her personal Twitter account.

History Has Its Eyes On You. Know what is right. Know what is wrong.

A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

