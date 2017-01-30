Rihanna Rides the Subway with Her ‘Ocean’s 8’ Co-Stars

By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna has been acting in more and more movie projects, including Ocean’s 8, a female take on the hit all-male caper series Ocean’s Eleven. And today (January 20th) she provided a sneak peek when she shared the first promo photo of the film.

The shot features all eight cast members, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna. The women take up an entire subway car and look fashionably fierce. Bullock, Blanchett, Hathway and Kaling are dressed in high-end wear while Rihanna wears her hair dreaded and in a high bun.

“First looQ at #Oceans8 …. Coming summer 2018,” she wrote along with a spider emoji and an 8 ball.

Besides her work in Ocean’s 8, Rihanna will also play an alien stripper in the upcoming sci-fi flick Valerian.