[VIDEO] Bishop Eddie Long Tribute

January 29, 2017 12:45 PM By Larry Tinsley
It was exactly two weeks ago today that I had to open this microphone and announce that Bishop Eddie Long had passed away.  Eddie Long was not only a great preacher, but he was also my friend.

While I was a member of his church, he allowed me to appear on his “Taking Authority” broadcast, which was seen around the world on TBN. He also saved me a parking space at the church when I got off the air at noon. He even allowed me to host my 25th anniversary at New Birth that featured Hezekiah Walker, J Moss, Tyrese Gibson and Byron Cage.  His kindness and encouraging words well never be forgotten.

My wife and I were members of New Birth for twenty years and Bishop Long served us well. We witnessed him turn a 300 member church on Snapfinger Road into at 25,000 member church in Lithonia. Under his leadership, New Birth became a church that served both locally and worldwide. He will surely be missed.

Last Wednesday, New Birth was filled to capacity for his home-going celebration. There were so many people who showed up, the police had to close the entrances to the church and turned people away. For those who missed the funeral, it was truly and outstanding service.

We at V-103 and WAOK would like to send our condolences to his wife, Elder Vanessa Long, and his family. Rest in Peace Bishop Eddie Long. We thank you so much for making a difference in the lives of so many.

So in his memory, here is a special to celebrate his life. It’s by Jennifer Hudson titled, “Jesus Promised Me a Home Over There.” It’s brought to you by Sunday Morning Praise on V-103.

