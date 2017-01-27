THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Robin Thicke’s Domestic Abuse Problems: The Ryan Report

January 27, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
It apparently all started when Robin Thicke and Paula Patton‘s six-year-old son started telling people at school that daddy was “spanking him really, really hard.”

Now child custody services are allegedly investigating, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. And just yesterday the divorced couple were both in court seeking complete, temporary, sole custody.

“The judge shut Robin down,” continued Ryan, “issuing a domestic violence restraining order saying that he is not allowed to go near his child or Paula Patton.” The actress is reportedly claiming that she has been a victim of domestic abuse “for many, many years – going back to like 2013.”

“What was the final straw?” Ryan asked aloud.

“Robin going to Paula’s to pick up Julian for a visit, and when she wouldn’t open the door he started banging on it. Robin says he HAS spanked Julian, but only lightly.”

