Atlanta Falcons Fans Pack City Hall Atrium For Superbowl Pep Rally

They were already there an hour before the 11:00am scheduled start time. Faithful Atlanta Falcons, hundreds of them, dressed in red and black, packed the atrium of Atlanta City Hall Friday. The pep rally was hosted by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. He was joined on stage by entertainer Usher, former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White, V103 Radio hosts Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith, and Freddie Falcon. They celebrated the NFC Champions as they head to the Superbowl in Houston, TX. The game will be played on Sunday, February 5, 2017. The Falcons, who have just one previous trip to the big game, 18 years ago, will face the veteran Super Bowl participants New England Patriots.



falcons-pep-rally-2017-6 Entertainer Usher (backleft) appeared at the pep rally for the Atlanta Falcons. Also pictured (l-r) First Lady Sarah Elizabeth Reed and ddaughter Maria; Falcons president Rich Mckay, Mayor Kasim Reed, V103's Wanda Smith, and V103's Ryan Cameron. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-4 Freddie Falcon gets the crowd excited during Friday's pep rally inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-3 Scotty White Sr, and son Scotty Jr. were among the hundreds of fans who packed inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium for the Atlanta Falcons pep rally Friday. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-1 Longtime fan Dian Wolfe is dabbing for the Atlanta Falcons during Friday's pep rally inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-10 CBS Radio Atlanta/V103's Maria Boynton and Freddie Falcon enjoy the festivities during Friday's pep rally inside the Atlanta City Hall Atrium. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-8 Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens was among the hundreds of fans who packed inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium for the Atlanta Falcons Pep Rally Friday. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-7 Santa was among the hundreds of fans who packed inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium for the Atlanta Falcons Pep Rally Friday. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-5 Members of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders attended Friday's pep rally at Atlanta City Hall. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-2 Hundreds of fans packed inside Atlanta City Hall Atrium for the Atlanta Falcons pep rally Friday. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

falcons-pep-rally-2017-9 Atlanta City Hall Atrium was decorated throughout for the Atlanta Falcons Pep Rally. The team is headed to the 2017 Superbowl in Houston TX, on February 5, 2017. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

During Friday’s pep rally, Mayor Reed told Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, “Just to show you how special today is, we have a proclamation from the President of the Atlanta City Council declaring it Atlanta Falcons Week in the city of Atlanta. A day is not enough.” Another pep rally is planned for Noon on Sunday at Atlantic Station.