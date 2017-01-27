THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Atlanta Falcons Fans Pack City Hall Atrium For Superbowl Pep Rally

January 27, 2017 4:21 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: atlanta falcons, ATLANTA GA, cbs radio atlanta, Maria Boynton, mayor kasim reed, superbowl 2017, V103, WAOK, wvee

They were already there an hour before the 11:00am scheduled start time. Faithful Atlanta Falcons, hundreds of them, dressed in red and black, packed the atrium of Atlanta City Hall Friday. The pep rally was hosted by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. He was joined on stage by entertainer Usher, former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White, V103 Radio hosts Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith, and Freddie Falcon. They celebrated the NFC Champions as they head to the Superbowl in Houston, TX. The game will be played on Sunday, February 5, 2017. The Falcons, who have just one previous trip to the big game, 18 years ago, will face the veteran Super Bowl participants New England Patriots.


During Friday’s pep rally, Mayor Reed told Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, “Just to show you how special today is, we have a proclamation from the President of the Atlanta City Council declaring it Atlanta Falcons Week in the city of Atlanta. A day is not enough.” Another pep rally is planned for Noon on Sunday at Atlantic Station.

