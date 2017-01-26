2017 Voices of Influence

AVA DUVERNAY – @AVA @DIRECTHER I AM BETTER because of the successful voice of Ava Duvernay. Since becoming the first African-American woman to win the “Best Director Prize” at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 and the 2015 Best Picture Oscar Nomination for “Selma,” Ava DuVernay has been on a steady rise to success and has made Hollywood pay attention along the way. Recently, the prolific writer, producer and director set the industry on fire with the Oscar Nominated documentary, “THE 13TH” on criminality and race relations, and the dramatic television series Queen Sugar on the OWN TV network. We salute the successful voice of Ava Duvernay! DONALD GLOVER- @donaldglover / @childishgambino I AM BETTER BECAUSE OF THE IMPACTFUL VOICE OF DONALD GLOVER! Most recently named Golden Globe Award winner for Best Actor in his FX hit television series “Atlanta,” Donald Glover continues to break barriers in entertainment. Glover has won over 11 awards throughout his acting career and has even been nominated for two Grammy’s under his stage name “Childish Gambino.” What makes Donald Glover a force to be reckoned with, is his ability to influence the masses by bringing other amazing black creatives to the forefront as he did during his viral speech at the Golden Globes for Migos and their single “Bad and Boujee.” Mr. Glover continues to push the culture forward by highlighting talent in our community. We salute the impactful voice of Donald Glover!

PHARRELL WILLIAMS – @Pharrell I AM BETTER because of the dynamic voice of Pharrell! Pharrell Williamshas catapulted his career to another stratosphere through art, music, film, and fashion. Williams and Chad Hugo make up the record production duo The Neptunes, producing soul, hip- hop and R&B music. Williams owns a media venture that encompasses entertainment, music, fashion, and art called i am OTHER, a multimedia creative collective and record label that serves as an umbrella for all of Pharrell Williams’ endeavors, including his clothing line Billionaire Boys Club. Williams has earned ten Grammy Awards including two with the Neptunes. He is also a two-time Academy Award nominee, receiving a 2014 Best Original Song nomination from “Happy” (Despicable Me 2) and a 2017 Best Picture nomination as one of the producers of Hidden Figures. We salute the dynamic voice of Pharrell Williams! JANELLE MONAE – @JanelleMonae I AM BETTER because of the energizing voice of Janelle Monae! Janelle Monae is taking the world by storm with her beauty and creative voice as a singer, songwriter, activist, actress, and model signed to her own imprint, Wondaland Arts Society and Atlantic Records. Monáe’s first full-length studio album, The ArchAndroid, a concept album sequel to her first EP received critical acclaim and garnered a Best Contemporary R&B Album nomination at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. Monáe’s music has garnered her six Grammy Award nominations. In August 2012, Monáe became a CoverGirl spokesperson and in 2013 released her second studio album, The Electric Lady, to critical acclaim. The year 2016, showed her incredible acting skills in two Oscar nominated films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight. Monae is a long-time advocate of tighter gun control and an active voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. We salute the energizing voice of Janelle Monae!

VIOLA DAVIS – @ViolaDavis I AM BETTER because of the fascinating voice of Viola Davis! Viola Davis is a critically revered actress of film, television and theater and has won rave reviews for her intriguingly diverse roles. In addition to her Oscar-nominated performances in The Help and Doubt, Viola has appeared in 35 films, more than 40 episodes of television dramas, 9 Broadway and off-Broadway productions, and has earned a cascade of awards and nominations. Currently, she can be seen in ABC’s riveting primetime drama How to Get Away with Murder and the Oscar Nominated Film “Fences.” We salute the fascinating voice of Viola Davis! DENZEL WASHINGTON – @officialdenzel I AM BETTER BECAUSE OF THE LEGENDARY VOICE OF DENZEL WASHINGTON! A noteworthy moment for this influential voice is becoming the second African-American actor in history to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for the critically acclaimed film “Training Day.” Denzel Washington has an extensive body of work as both an actor and director. Having been a member himself, Washington looks to serve his community with his continuous work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He continues to shape the black voice with his most recent work in the notable August Wilson play and Oscar nominated film, “Fences,” which he also directed. Washington uses his legacy and impact in film to tell the story of our ancestors. We salute the legendary voice of Denzel Washington!

TYLER PERRY – @TylerPerry I AM BETTER because of the determined voice of Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry is a man of many talents. His collection of box office hits include Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Why Did I Get Married, Madea’s Family Reunion, For Colored Girls, Good Deeds and many more. In addition to movies, Perry continues to dominate television with hit sitcoms For Better or Worse and Love Thy Neighbor, and prime time dramas The Haves and the Have Nots and Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong all airing on OWN as well as the new TLC scripted show Too Close to Home. Tyler Perry’s foundation helps to transform tragedy into triumph by seeding individual potential supporting communities and harvesting real change. We salute the determined voice of Tyler Perry! WILL PACKER – @WillPowerPacker I AM BETTER because of the powerful voice of Will Packer! Will Packer is no stranger to the industries of film and entertainment. This co-founder of Rainforest Films and Founder of Will Packer Productions has been producing high-grossing movies for African American audiences for the last two decades. In 2014, he reached a new level of success joining forces with funny man Kevin Hart to create major hits like Ride Along, Think Like A Man Too and About Last Night. He also produced No Good Deed featuring Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson. His recent releases of The Wedding Ringer, Ride Along 2 and upcoming in 2017 “Girl Trip,” it is clear that Will Packer is here to stay. We salute the powerful voice of Will Packer!

DR. MARC LAMONT HILL – @MarcLamontHill I AM BETTER because of the progressive voice of Dr. Marc Lamont Hill! Dr. Marc Lamont Hill is a Distinguished Professor of African-American Studies at Morehouse College. He is also a journalist, author, activist and television personality who continues to make strides for the black community through social activism. His political commentary for Fox, CNN and MSNBC allows him to contribute his voice to express issues surrounding our communities. He continues to promote education and literacy among the youth using Hip-Hop culture with his own non-profit organization – My5th. We salute the progressive voice of Dr. Marc Lamont Hill! APRIL RYAN – @APRILDRYAN / @ADR1600 APRIL D. RYAN I AM BETTER BECAUSE OF THE FEARLESS VOICE OF APRIL D. RYAN. April D. Ryan is a dynamic voice of influence with over 30 years in the game of political journalism. She is a seasoned veteran working as the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks since 1997. Ryan has continued to use her platform to shed light on matters specific to the minority community from a White House perspective. April D. Ryan is not afraid to provide the world with a unique voice of urban and mainstream politics from inside of the White House. We salute the fearless voice of April D. Ryan!

TAMRON HALL – @TamronHall I AM BETTER because of the trailblazing voice of April Ryan! Since joining MSNBC as a daytime anchor in 2007, Tamron Hall’s candid perspective on news and culture has fueled her rise to success. Covering a multitude of important American milestones from Ground Zero to Ferguson, Hall continues to tackle high-profile stories that affect the nation as a whole. Currently, the award-winning journalist is the host of MSNBC’s NewsNation with Tamron Hall, and is currently the co-anchor of “Today’s Take” on NBC’s “Today” show. We salute the trailblazing voice of April Ryan! STEPH CURRY – @StephenCurry30 I AM BETTER because of the elevating voice of Steph Curry! Steph Curry has redefined what it means to be a trailblazer in the world of professional sports. Born in Ohio in 1988 to former NBA player Dell Curry, Stephen Curry garnered national attention for his impressive play at Davidson College. He was drafted in 2009 by the Golden State Warriors, and eventually developed into one of pro basketball’s top players with his stellar shooting skills. After garnering Most Valuable Player honors and helping the Warriors win the NBA championship in 2015, Curry led the team to a league-record 73 wins the following season. In May 2016, Curry became the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, and one of only 11 players to win the MVP award two years in a row. We salute the elevating voice of Steph Curry!

LEBRON JAMES – @KingJames I AM BETTER because of the champion voice of Lebron James! LeBron James has redefined what it means to be an All-Star in the world sports. Nicknamed “King James,” LeBron began his NBA career in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2010, backed by a highly publicized free-agency period, James left the Cavaliers to become a part of the Miami Heat and set his sights on winning his first NBA Championship, which he accomplished twice. Despite public criticism, James returned to his beloved Cavaliers in 2014 where he and his teammates were crowned NBA Champions in 2016. Today, he remains one of America’s most influential athletes. We salute the champion voice of Lebron James! MICHELLE OBAMA – @MichelleObama I AM Better because of the historic voice of Michelle Obama! After President Barack Obama made history in 2009 as the first African-American to become the 44th President of the United States, Harvard Educated Attorney Michelle Obama graciously took on the role as First Lady. As the 44th first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has focused her attention on issues such as the support of military families, helping working women balance career and family, encouraging national service and healthy living with her “Let’s Move” campaign. Michelle was publicly recognized for her no-nonsense campaign style as well as her sense of fashion while serving as First Lady. On January 13, 2017, Obama made her final speech as First lady at the White House, saying, “being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud.” We salute the historic voice of Michelle Obama!

KAMALA HARRIS – @KAMALAHARRIS I AM Better because of the groundbreaking voice of Senator Kamala Harris! A lifelong public safety and civil rights leader, Senator-elect Kamala D. Harris is the first African-American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of California; and, the second African-American woman elected to the United States Senate in history. Throughout her career as a prosecutor, Harris has been a tireless advocate for the most voiceless and vulnerable Californians. Harris will continue to work hard for the rights of all residents and Americans especially through her work on the Homeland Security committee. We salute the groundbreaking voice of Senator Kamala Harris! CORY BOOKER – @CoryBooker I AM Better because of the empowering voice of Senator Cory Booker! Senator Cory Booker made history in October 2013 by becoming the first African-American U.S. Senator to represent his beloved state of New Jersey. The former mayor of Newark, Booker is a consistent public servant and continues to make strides in setting national standards in urban transformation and economic abundance. Walking in the tradition of grassroots activism and pro-business sensibility, Booker strives to inspire our nation. We salute the empowering voice of Senator Cory Booker!