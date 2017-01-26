Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud 2017

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne will headline this year’s Rolling Loud Festival, which will take place from May 5 to 7 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.

The rappers will be joined on the bill by A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Migos and many others. This will be the third year of the festival.

See the poster below for the complete lineup: