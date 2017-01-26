THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Justin Bieber is Working on ‘Something Special’

Is new music from Justin coming soon? January 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Radio.com Staff

Justin Biber took to Twitter this afternoon with a tease for fans.

Related: Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music ‘Wack’

“Working on something special,” the singer wrote. What that something might be, or when we’ll get to see/hear it, is unclear.

Bieber’s last album Purpose was released back in November of 2015. Is this a sign that Bieber is gearing up to release new music? We certainly hope so.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live