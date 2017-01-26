Gucci Mane Drops 3 New Songs

By Hayden Wright

Gucci Mane hasn’t stopped making music since his release from prison last May — and the new material keeps rolling in. Just days after he unveiled the name of his next studio album (Drop Top Wizop) Mane released a SoundCloud compilation called Three For Free, which is just what it sounds like.

Related: Gucci Mane Believed He Would Eventually Kill Someone

The three new tracks (“Ever,” “Wasn’t Me,” and “Sir Brix A Lot”) should tide Gucci fans over between The Return of East Atlanta Santa (which came out December 16) and his next music drop.

Listen to the Gucci latest material on Radio.com. Warning, explicit lyrics.