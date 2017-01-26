Bishop Eddie Long Replacement Search “To Be Completed Before March 1st”: Maria Boynton Reports.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will soon have a new leader.
It was in 1987 when Pastor Eddie Long assumed leadership. Through the years its membership grew from 300 to more than 25,000. The leader, who became Bishop Eddie Long, died on January 15, 2017, from, according to the church, “an aggressive form of cancer”. Bishop Long’s funeral was held yesterday at the church.
So, what’s next for the megachurch? Thomas Dortch, Vice Chairman of the church’s Board of Directors says, “we’re beginning to look at who will be the successor at New Birth” and that the search “will be completed before March 1st.”