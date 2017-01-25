Casting Call for 1/25 – 2/1 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)
* People to portray “Reporters and Media Personal” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
HOT BODIES!!!!
* Females w/Amazing Bodies comfortable wearing a “Bikini” on camera
* Men in Great Shape comfortable wearing “Bathing Suit” (possibly a Speedo) on camera.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older – Shoots Monday Feb. 6th
* Put “BIKINI, or BATHING SUIT” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking African American Women to portray a “TOUGH MOM” 35 – 50yrs
* You should have some acting ability.
* Put “MOM” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking Men/Women w/Cool Wardrobe to portray staff at a “Record Label Office”
* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs
* Put “HIPSTER STAFF” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Twin Caucasian Boys Up to 5yrs old
* Caucasian Men/Women to portray FBI Agents, Lab Tech, Media types. 21yrs & Older
* Put “Twin Boys, FBI, Lab, or Media” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women – To portray Government Officials (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998
* Put “Gov. Official, Old Car” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* Seeking Male & Female “Samoans” 18yrs & Older
* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Put “Samoan, Cop type” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* Seeking Male & Female “Brazilians” 18yrs & Older
* Hispanic Guys 18yrs & Older
* Put “Brazilian, Hispanic guy” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)
* LOTS of “OLDER ASIAN” Men & Women – Unique Facial Features 60 – 90yrs
* ALL TYPES of “Asian People” 18 – 90yrs
* Put “Older Asian, or Asian Man/Woman” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com
* Men/Women to portray “Spectators” at a sporting event. 18yrs & Older
* Upscale/Clean Cut Men/Women to portray “Judges” at a sporting event. 40s – 60yrs
* Men/Women to portray “Paparazzi” Men be clean shaven. 21 – 50yrs
* Female “Figure Skaters”–bring your own ice skates = Additional $50 21yrs & Older
* All Roles above open to “All Ethnicities”
* SHOOTS in MACON: Monday Jan. 30th – Thursday Feb. 2nd
* Put “MACON” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com
* REAL Male & Female “Boxers & Boxing Coaches” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SHOOTS in MACON: Friday Feb. 3rd
* Put “MACON Boxer, or Boxing Coach” in subject line.
Marinella Hume Casting
“Come Sunday” (Netflix) MhcComeSunday@gmail.com
(True Story – 1990’s Period Piece)
* Seeking Drivable Cars from Late 1970’s – 1999
* PLEASE include photos of the Car w/your submission.
* Put “CAR” in subject line