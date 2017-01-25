Casting Call for 1/25 – 2/1 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* People to portray “Reporters and Media Personal” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

HOT BODIES!!!!

* Females w/Amazing Bodies comfortable wearing a “Bikini” on camera

* Men in Great Shape comfortable wearing “Bathing Suit” (possibly a Speedo) on camera.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older – Shoots Monday Feb. 6th

* Put “BIKINI, or BATHING SUIT” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking African American Women to portray a “TOUGH MOM” 35 – 50yrs

* You should have some acting ability.

* Put “MOM” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking Men/Women w/Cool Wardrobe to portray staff at a “Record Label Office”

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* Put “HIPSTER STAFF” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Twin Caucasian Boys Up to 5yrs old

* Caucasian Men/Women to portray FBI Agents, Lab Tech, Media types. 21yrs & Older

* Put “Twin Boys, FBI, Lab, or Media” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women – To portray Government Officials (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Gov. Official, Old Car” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* Seeking Male & Female “Samoans” 18yrs & Older

* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Put “Samoan, Cop type” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* Seeking Male & Female “Brazilians” 18yrs & Older

* Hispanic Guys 18yrs & Older

* Put “Brazilian, Hispanic guy” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* LOTS of “OLDER ASIAN” Men & Women – Unique Facial Features 60 – 90yrs

* ALL TYPES of “Asian People” 18 – 90yrs

* Put “Older Asian, or Asian Man/Woman” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com

* Men/Women to portray “Spectators” at a sporting event. 18yrs & Older

* Upscale/Clean Cut Men/Women to portray “Judges” at a sporting event. 40s – 60yrs

* Men/Women to portray “Paparazzi” Men be clean shaven. 21 – 50yrs

* Female “Figure Skaters”–bring your own ice skates = Additional $50 21yrs & Older

* All Roles above open to “All Ethnicities”

* SHOOTS in MACON: Monday Jan. 30th – Thursday Feb. 2nd

* Put “MACON” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com

* REAL Male & Female “Boxers & Boxing Coaches” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SHOOTS in MACON: Friday Feb. 3rd

* Put “MACON Boxer, or Boxing Coach” in subject line.

Marinella Hume Casting

“Come Sunday” (Netflix) MhcComeSunday@gmail.com

(True Story – 1990’s Period Piece)

* Seeking Drivable Cars from Late 1970’s – 1999

* PLEASE include photos of the Car w/your submission.

* Put “CAR” in subject line