When funeral services are held this morning for megachurch leader Bishop Eddie Long, names like Jakes and Bronner will be on the program. Well-known gospel artist Byron Cage is to sing a solo. He knew Long for 29 years. The final public viewing is from 8am through 930am at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which Long pastored for many years. He died on January 15, 2017, of cancer. He was 63.
Bishop Eddie Long Will Be Remembered By Many As “A Man Of God”: Maria Boynton Reports.January 25, 2017 8:19 AM
File photo from September 26, 2010 of Bishop Eddie Long. When he died on January 15, 2017, he was 63. (Photo by John Amis-Pool/Getty Images)