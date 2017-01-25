THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Bishop Eddie Long Will Be Remembered By Many As “A Man Of God”: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 25, 2017 8:19 AM By Maria Boynton
When funeral services are held this morning for megachurch leader Bishop Eddie Long, names like Jakes and Bronner will be on the program. Well-known gospel artist Byron Cage is to sing a solo. He knew Long for 29 years. The final public viewing is from 8am through 930am at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which Long pastored for many years. He died on January 15, 2017, of cancer. He was 63.

Listen As Gospel Artist Byron Cage Talks About Bishop Eddie Long

