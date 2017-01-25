THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Bishop Eddie Long Remembered By Dignitaries And Celebrities As A Friend, Father, And Man Of God: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 25, 2017 7:19 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: bishop eddie long, cbs radio atlanta, funeral for bishop eddie long, Maria Boynton, NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, V103, WAOK, wvee

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was filled to near its 6,100 person capacity. Late arrivals could only park on the street and sides of the parking lots. They were there Wednesday for the funeral of longtime NBMBC Senior Pastor, Bishop Eddie L. Long.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 25, 2017, for Bishop Eddie Long. Thousands filled Long's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for the service. (Photo of Program front. Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

From the long and winding roadway leading to the church and through the sanctuary, every detail was handled professionally. The officers providing direction, to the ushers who offered everything from programs to tissue, all were done in what one might call beyond respectful.
One hour before the start of the 10:30 service for Bishop Eddie Long cars converge upon an already overcrowded church parking lot. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

There were strict rules about cellphones not being used to record or for photography inside the church, nowhere on church property. But, one will not easily forget the massive presentation that was the home-going for one of the most famous religious leaders in the world. Bishop Eddie Long’s body was well-placed in a full open casket. He was dressed in an off-white to canary colored suit. His shoes, as he shown in life, were well-coordinated for his final appearance.
The entrance wall to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church glistened in the sun as funeral goers traveled to say a final farewell to Bishop Eddie Long. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

The service began at 10:30am with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Choir singing and the Processional. The Crossbearer, Candle Bearers, Bible Bearers and the New Birth Ministry preceeded the Bishop’s family. Every eye was fixated on the family members, the many who filed into the sanctuary and filled the hundreds of empty seats that awaited them. Once all were positioned in the mega sanctuary, it was announced that the Bishop’s body would be returned to the hearse, and then, at the family’s request, a celebration would be held. They wanted no sadness. Only when the bier (casket) was covered, closed by the Bishop’s family, sporadic cries of sorrow echoed through the upper sanctuary.
Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes was the first to bring remarks at the funeral of Bishop Eddie Long. Barnes is seen outside the church with some who also attended. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Among the many celebrities and dignitaries who eulogized Bishop Long were former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders, Civil Rights Leader Xernona Clayton, and Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Barnes remembered Long as “a force of nature, and you could not not like him because he was immediately your friend. He became my confidante, my friend, and my pick me up.” Barnes added that, “when times would get rough, I’d call Eddie Long and he’d always make me feel better.” Sanders said of Long, “this man taught me how to face adversity, this man taught me how to stand in the midst of the storm, this man taught me so much about how to even be a man.”
The massive New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Choir sang throughout the funeral for Bishop Eddie Long. (Pool photography)

There were musical tributes from gospel recording artists Rev. Byron Cage, Dottie Peoples, and Rev. William Murphy. The 5 hour service also celebrated the Bishop’s wife Vanessa, and their four children, Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor and 3 grandchildren. The resounding message of the service was, that while Bishop Eddie Long was a tremendous leader, he was also a wonderful friend, and a man of God. When Long died from cancer on January 15, 2017, he was 63.

