Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic Cover

January 25, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Raido.com Staff

Beyoncé’s “Formation” video is the inspiration behind a new comic cover from Marvel.

Related: Sean Spicer Fact Checked Back to Beyoncé

The Bey-inspired artwork was created by Joe Quinones and will grace the cover of the second issue of America, which stars the comic heroine America Chavez. Chavez made appearances in Young Avengers, Ultimates and A-Force. According to Refinery 29, who spoke with the series’ writer and editor, the first issue hits stands in March.

Check out the Beyoncé-inspired cover below.

My cover for America issue 2 #americachavez #formation

A photo posted by Joe Quinones (@kwinones) on

