About Kirk Frost’s New Baby (According To Joseline) The Ryan Report

Leave it to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s” Joseline Hernandez to go on “The Real” to pull to pull back the covers on THE latest buzz about her reality show (that doesn’t involve her.)

The week-long co-host on the daytime show “is talking about the drama between Rasheeda and Kirk,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. “And she’s pulling no punches!”

“I stay in the streets!” Hernandez told “The Real’s” Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. “I keep my ears close to the street ’cause I got to know what’s going on, honey. I gotta be prepared…

“The word is that [Kirk Frost] do got a baby – and it’s not from [his wife] Rasheeda. It’s from some ex-stripper.” (Not referring to herself.)

“Wow!” a seemingly stunned Wanda Smith shot back. “O-K. So what is that?”

“I remember having to tell him like, ‘Dude you gotta speak up; now he’s out of control! You have a baby outside of the marriage, it’s a dealbreaker for me. I’m sorry.”

“So you told him he was boring, and now…” Ryan added.

“And now it’s over the top!” Wanda interjected. “Yeah!”

“I can’t come back after that,” she continued. “I can’t. There’s no way. You’re out there unprotected? Are you kidding me?! You’re putting OUR Little Willie all over the place, shawty? Boy, stop.

“Rasheeda – call me girl. Girl, you are too cute for that.”

“I hate that story,” added Ryan. “I hate it. I hate doing it.”

“[I’ve] been knowing them many, many years. Hate it. Hate it. Hate it. Hate it.”