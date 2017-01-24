THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Women’s March Atlanta What’s Next?: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 24, 2017 3:10 PM By Maria Boynton
Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs says he and the organizers of the March for Social Justice and Women never imagined that more than 60,000 people would show up. It was on Saturday, January 21, 2017, the day after the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The masses gathered at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and proceeded to the Georgia State Capitol. It was led by Congressman John Lewis, who fueded with President-elect Donald Trump leading up to the Presidential Inauguration.

Congressman John Lewis leads the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women.(Credit: Lericia Harris)

Congressman John Lewis leads the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women.(Credit: Lericia Harris)


More than 2 million people are estimated to have participated in similar marches held around the country.

