Tom Price “Unfit To Serve In Any Government Capacity” Says Atlanta NAACP: Maria Boynton Reports.

President Donald Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, Georgia Congressman Tom Price, is getting some resistance at home.
The Atlanta NAACP is calling on the U.S. Senate to reject Georgia Congressman Tom Price’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The group says that when he was a state senator, Dr. Price co-sponsored a resolution to commemorate the effort to maintain slavery as an American institution of racial oppression. His resolution, according to the GA NAACP, urged Georgia schools to celebrate “the time of Southern independence” and exemplifies the anti-patriotic spirit that the Confederacy represented. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
According to local NAACP President Richard Rose, the objection is centered on Price's history of support for the "Confederate States of America". Rose says it makes Price "unfit to serve in any capacity in government."
