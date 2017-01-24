THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Tom Price “Unfit To Serve In Any Government Capacity” Says Atlanta NAACP: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 24, 2017 11:58 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: ATLANTA NAACP, cbs radio atlanta, donald trump, health and human services, Maria Boynton, tom price, V103, WAOK, wvee

President Donald Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, Georgia Congressman Tom Price, is getting some resistance at home.

The Atlanta NAACP is calling on the U.S. Senate to reject Georgia Congressman Tom Price's nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The group says that when he was a state senator, Dr. Price co-sponsored a resolution to commemorate the effort to maintain slavery as an American institution of racial oppression. His resolution, according to the GA NAACP, urged Georgia schools to celebrate “the time of Southern independence” and exemplifies the anti-patriotic spirit that the Confederacy represented. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Atlanta NAACP is calling on the U.S. Senate to reject Georgia Congressman Tom Price’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The group says that when he was a state senator, Dr. Price co-sponsored a resolution to commemorate the effort to maintain slavery as an American institution of racial oppression. His resolution, according to the GA NAACP, urged Georgia schools to celebrate “the time of Southern independence” and exemplifies the anti-patriotic spirit that the Confederacy represented. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


The Atlanta NAACP is calling on the U.S. Senate to reject Price’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. According to local NAACP President Richard Rose, the objection is centered on Price’s history of support for the “Confederate States of America”. Rose says it makes Price “unfit to serve in any capacity in government.”

Listen As Richard Rose Tells Why Tom Price Should Be Rejected

richard rose stalemate Tom Price Unfit To Serve In Any Government Capacity Says Atlanta NAACP: Maria Boynton Reports.
V-103
playpause

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live