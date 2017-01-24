THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO THE CELEBRATION ON V-103

Soulja Boy’s Latest Fight – With The Law: The Ryan Report

January 24, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
After the brief interruption that was the Keke Palmer/Trey Songz back and forth about a video, The Ryan Report would like to return you to the latest Soulja Boy episode.

The rapper seemingly battling online with Chris Brown since the start of 2017 has been charged with two felonies: possession of an assault weapon – a “Mini Draco AR-IS” – and being in possession of a firearm (a .45-caliber Glock 21) as a felon; a violation of probation.

And adding insult to felony? The artist born DeAndre Cortez Way is also charged with one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property; that property being the aforementioned Glock – that was in a police car!

“I don’t think [there’s] gonna be a fight anytime soon,” noted Ryan Cameron, referring to a long-rumored pay-per-view boxing match with Brown.

But given the 26-year-old faces more than four years in prison if convicted, that could be the least of his concerns.

