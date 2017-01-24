THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Fetty Wap Shares Romantic Track ‘With You’

January 24, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Fetty Wap

By Amanda Wicks

Fetty Wap gets romantic once again on his latest single, “With You.”

Fetty teams up with DJ duo KDL for “With You,” which combines his warbling vocals with a synth-heavy background. He seems to be exploring EDM-esque territory and shedding some of the trap sound that helped make him famous. “Changed your old whip for a foreign/ Changed your old n—-, he was borin’/And you held it down when I was tourin’/ When I come home you be on me/ Yeah, you make a n—- feel wanted/ Yeah, you the one I been wantin’,” he raps on the track.

Fetty first shared the track in November, but later took it down without explaining why.

Fetty’s sweet side has been taking over lately. Earlier in January he released “Way You Are” with Monty in which he got all soft about the girl he liked.

Listen to the explicit “With You” on Radio.com.

