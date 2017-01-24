Campus Security Improvements Announced For Atlanta University Center

The goal is to prevent and reduce crime at Atlanta’s historically-black colleges and universities. Today, Mayor Kasim Reed, along with the AU Center leaders, announced some new security measures. They include the installation of 35 security cameras, along with the utilization of 5 license plate readers. The project has a price-tag of $700,000 and is funded by the AUC schools and the City of Atlanta. According to Mayor Reed, “Public safety is the number one priority of my Administration, and I am committed to working with our business leaders, colleges and universities and neighborhoods to implement smart, effective strategies to combat crime.” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said, “The installation of the security cameras is a part of the Westside Security Plan, a collaborative effort between the Atlanta Police Foundation and Atlanta Police Department which has already deployed 100 cameras to help deter and solve crimes in West Atlanta neighborhoods.” Dr. John Silvanus Wilson, President of Morehouse College and Chair of the Council of Presidents said, “Our partnership positions the Atlanta University Center as a safer environment not only for our students but for those who work and live on our campuses and in our neighboring communities.”

A press release indicates that the City of Atlanta, Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Police Foundation invested $300,000 to install the cameras and each AUC institution including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College contributed an additional $100,000 towards the initiative.