THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Sean Spicer Fact Checked Back to Beyoncé

January 23, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, sean spicer

By Amanda Wicks

During his first formal press briefing on January 21st, White House press secretary Sean Spicer drew slack for lying about the attendance numbers at Donald Trump’s inauguration. And one day later, Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway doubled down on the falsity of his claims by calling them “alternative facts” (via CNN).

Related: Artists React to Trump Inauguration

Today the internet is having a little fun looking through Spicer’s past tweets for other “alternative facts.”

In 2013, he took a jab at Beyoncé during her appearance at the GRAMMYs. She, along with Ellen DeGeneres, introduced Justin Timberlake, and Spicer accused her of lip syncing her speech. “Beyonce is totally lip sync’ing this presentation,” he tweeted.

It was clearly a joke based on the fact that she came under fire for lip syncing the national anthem during former President Barack Obama’s inauguration earlier that year. Beyoncé later admitted the lip sync, according to CBS Newsbut redeemed herself by belting the song in a room at a pre-Super Bowl press conference. That took place before the GRAMMYs and laid to rest any claims that she couldn’t sing.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live