Keke Palmer’s Problem, Now: The Ryan Report

January 23, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Just when we were starting to forget about that whole Soulja Boy/Chris Brown back and forth here comes some Keke Palmer/Trey Songz apparent silliness.

So according to today’s Ryan Report, Palmer went to one of her longtime friend’s parties in Miami – and that’s where the actress/R&B singer and the R&B sex symbol’s stories greatly diverge!

Palmer says in a video she posted a video on Instagram that at the aforementioned party she was asked several times to take part in a video for a song she’s featured on. And at one point, “I’m just starting to feel like, ‘Yo, I’m being like, cornered. And I’m not in a professional situation. I came here for a party, but I’m being pressured to do business.

“And I’m not in the right mind,” Palmer continued. “I’m under the influence and I don’t feel like it’s fair that I’m having to deal with this right now.”

“So what was her role in this video that she was just so pressured by?” Wanda Smith asked aloud. “Is it that serious?”

Serious enough for Songz to respond to it on Twitter – twice: “Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.”

“I don’t do this twitter [expletive],” read the second post. “Girl you know me and got my number [expletive] outta here.”

(Anyone else notice that he’s admonishing her for airing this out on social media, on social media?!)

