What A NFC Championship Win Means To Atlanta Fans

January 22, 2017 6:43 PM By McNab
Filed Under: "Welcome To Atlanta", Arthur Blank, Atlanta falcons Super Bowl, DJ Infamous, Falcons Win, Ga Dome, jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers

Going into the NFC Championship game Atlanta fans (Me included) were ready! Year after year we get our hopes up only to be let down, especially after that loss in 2013 to the San Francisco 49ers after being up 17-0 at half, to lose 28-24 AT THE GA DOME. Bruhhhh! But now, ITS OUR TIME!

Even after having a great season the media still didn’t respect us, they never do! Win after after win, team after team. They continued to question us which is understood from our previous seasons but to a certain extent. Is Matt Ryan a elite Quarterback? Do the Falcons have a strong offense? Do the Falcons have a good defense? Good Coaching Staff? Is Julio Jones really that great of a receiver? The answer to all that is we have a GREAT TEAM!

A additional element that makes this win more meaningful was the halftime performance By Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy and our very own Dj infamous! “Welcome To Atlanta”! Only right to have Atlanta legends welcome everybody and send them home with a big L.

We did it not only for Atlanta Football fans but for Atlanta Sports fans in general! The city is on fire from this big accomplishment and we are all ready for the Superbowl! #RiseUP

