[VIDEO] Sunday Morning Praise Video Of The Day: Jermaine Dolly – “You”

Today on Sunday Morning Praise, my special guest is gospel’s newest sensation, Jermaine Dolly. Some of you may know him as Mr. Hello Dolly, and for making us laugh with his comedic videos on Instagram, under @hello_dolly24.

Well we at V-103 and WAOK know him as the angelic voice behind the hit single, “You,” which is our video of the day. This new hit single is taking gospel music by storm with its unique sound, and creative delivery. If you haven’t heard it, check it out for yourself. This catchy tune will make you sing Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus all day long.

Check it out below.