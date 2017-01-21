THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS TOMORROW Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

Thousands Gather for Atlanta’s Social Justice and Women’s March

Lericia Harris Reports January 21, 2017 8:15 PM
Thousands of protesters gathered amid intermittent downpours in Atlanta Saturday to join their voices with others nationwide to tell the new president they oppose much of what he says he plans to do.

The Atlanta March for Social Justice and Woman was publicized as a peaceful demonstration of solidarity gathering members of underrepresented communities, women, and their allies less than 24 hours after the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States – Donald Trump. The march was just one of many across the nation.

(Photo Cred: Lericia Harris)

(Photo Cred: Lericia Harris)

“We want to support everybody, everybody’s rights, and the rain doesn’t matter. We all have to go through our struggles in life. You just have to embrace whatever comes your way and move forward,” stated Dawn Behr-Ventura who attended the march with her children and friend Corinne Gelfand Lipnick.

“We have to be here for each other and have rights in good times, bad times, it doesn’t matter. We all have to be here and do what’s right,” said Lipnick.

Before the demonstration began, those in attendance heard from the sponsors of the march and various speakers including U.S. Rep. John Lewis. As he approached the stage “district 5 – district 5” was the chat that consumed the crowd. “Never, never, ever give up” were the words that rang from his mouth sending yet another wave of excitement through the multitude. Lewis was referring to the push against the announced policies of President Trump.

The Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women

U.S Rep. John Lewis speaking at the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women

The Atlanta Democrat made headlines earlier this month for challenging Trump’s legitimacy. Trump responded on Twitter calling Lewis “all talk” and urging him to attend to his own “crime ridden” district. Lewis is a veteran of the civil rights movement who was badly beaten on the historic 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Alabama.

The Atlanta March for Social Justice and Woman began at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and concluded at the Georgia State Capitol. Atlanta police estimated a crowd size of over 60,000 people – the largest turnout for a march in the city in 50 years.

Multiple groups including the ACLU of Georgia, the NAACP, Georgia Equality, and Planned Parenthood sponsored Saturday’s march.

 

