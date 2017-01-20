The Real Salaries Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ Cast Members? Trending Topics

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS TOMORROW Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

January 20, 2017 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
And here we were thinking onetime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes was the only one that was “very, very, rich” – because she told us. (And had a t-shirt made saying the same…)

Anyway, in today’s All About The Money Edition of Trending Topics we learn what the current members of Bravo’s hit franchise of nine seasons are reportedly making.

Apparently all that sex dungeon talk is paying off as Kandi Burruss leads the way, at $1.8 million. Kenya Moore – $1.4 million. Cynthia Bailey – $1.3 million. (While her ex, Peter Thomas allegedly made $20,000; though husbands are not paid by the network or production company, Big Tigger said.)

The returning Sheree Whitfield‘s paycheck is a supposed $800,000. And Porsha Williams – “the lowest paid cast member, not mad though, 700 racks!

“I’ll be the lowest paid,” Tigger offered. “Holler at your boy!”

