Joey Bada$$ Rejects Trump on ‘Land of the Free’

By Hayden Wright

Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and one of his hip-hop dissenters will not go gently into that good night. Joey Bada$$ dropped “Land of the Free,” a state-of-affairs track that sums up his opinion of the incoming POTUS, and he doesn’t pull any punches.

“Sorry America I will not be your soldier/ Obama just wasn’t enough, I need some more closure/ And Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over,” he raps.

On the track, Joey also discusses America’s opiate crisis and social injustice, lamenting incarceration rates and inequality. Ultimately, the rapper delivers an unvarnished message for voters and those who resist Donald Trump’s mandate:

“Start a new coalition against corrupt politicians,” he raps. “Its not enough pots to piss in, too many murder convictions.”

Bada$$ says America “can’t change the world unless we change ourselves” and will “die from the sicknesses if we don’t seek the health.”

Listen to the rapper’s powerful message here: