Future Lives Large in ‘Poppin’ Tags’ Video

January 20, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Future

By Raido.com Staff

Future has released a new music video for his track “Poppin’ Tags.”

While the title may remind fans of a certain Macklemore and Ryan Lewis hit, Future is definitely not shopping at the “Thrift Shop.”

The clip features the Atlanta rapper in Dubai surrounded by excess, including some very expensive cars. He also hits the desert, racing over the dunes in quads and side-by-sides.

Check out Future’s latest below.

