Chance the Rapper Embarks on the ‘Optimistic Challenge’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Chance the Rapper is making an effort to stay optimistic as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. In fact, he and some friends have choreographed a dance to emphasize their positivity.

Related: Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Diddy, More Recreate ‘I Have a Dream’

The Chicago rapper, who visited President Barack Obama at the White House and was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, posted a video on Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 19), in which he urges America to take part with him in the “Optimistic Challenge.”

In the video, Chance and Co. dance to Sounds of Blackness’ “Optimistic.” Apparently, the rapper agrees that in changing times, optimism is the best course of action.

Check it out here and feel free to join in: