Organizers are expecting a huge crowd for Saturday’s March for Social Justice and Women. It starts at 1:00 pm with a rally at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, followed by the march to the State Capitol. It’s in conjunction with other gatherings in Georgia, other states and across the world. It comes one day after the Inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President. And, though organizer Gerald Griggs, with the Atlanta NAACP, says the gathering was birthed because of the election, he says it is “one of solidarity not a protest”.
Trump Election And Treatment Of Women Reasons For Atlanta March: Maria Boynton Reports.January 19, 2017 2:06 PM
CBS Radio Atlanta's Maria Boynton talks with organizer Gerald Griggs about Saturday's March for Social Justice and Women in Atlanta. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)