Migos Vs. Travis Porter Debate and Poll

January 19, 2017 6:49 PM By McNab
Filed Under: Bad & Boujee, Culture Album, McNab, migos, Migos Travis Porter, Migos Vs Travis Porter, Travis Porter, YRN

It’s 2017! The Migos are continuing their great run, #1 on the Billboard charts with “Bad & Boujee” Feat. Lil Uzi, New album CULTURE about to drop January 27th and they know what just works for them as a whole. The group from Gwinnett came in the industry with their mixtape YRN back in 2013 which caught the eye of many and gave them a push to begin taking over.

Recently though, people have been comparing them to a another Atlanta trio, Travis Porter. You know, the group who had all the girls twerking at every college and club to songs such as “Make It Rain” and “Bring It Back”. Maybe you remember their “Music Money Magnums” mixtape which is considered a classic. People are saying with out Travis Porter their would be NO Migos. The comparison is who had a better run in the rap game, Travis Porter in their prime 2010/2011 or The Migos currently? Lets take a look back at some of what Travis Porter did just in case some people are still sleep.

With everybody comparing the two we decided to take it twitter & Instagram and let the people decide:

This what's goin on right now! #TravisPorter in 2010/11 OR #Migos now?? Who y'all got?? Via @brandonmcnab 🤔🤔

A photo posted by The People's Station (@v103atlanta) on

 

As you can see the conversation is back and forth, some saying the Migos took it a little further than them and depending on how the CULTURE album does could bring them to a whole other level. Some say what Travis Porter did cannot be done again and they made a way for the Migos to do what they do. End of the day regardless of the polls, both groups accomplished alot and are good in their own ways, and both groups put on and continue to put on for Atlanta in a major way! Buttttt what do you say?

 

 

