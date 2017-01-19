Kanye West Adds Musical Power to New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer

By Amanda Wicks

Kanye West may not be “traditionally American” enough to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but he provides more than enough American “Power” for the new Power Rangers trailer.

The popular children’s TV show has made its way to the big screen, and Yeezy’s song “Power” soundtracks the new trailer. The song originally appeared on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Beyond the title’s fit, the lyrics are incredibly pertinent to the movie’s subject matter. “I’m living in that 21st century, doing something mean to it/ Do it better than anybody you ever seen do it/ Screams from haters, got a nice ring to it/ I guess every superhero need his theme music.” Indeed.

Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24th. Watch the trailer below.