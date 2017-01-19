Chrisette Michele Explains Her Inauguration Performance (Or Does She?) Trending Topics

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS THREE DAYS AWAY Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

January 19, 2017 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Chrisette Michele, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Chrisette Michele wrote an open letter about her performance at President-Elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration “and people are STILL mad,” Big Tigger declared in today’s Trending Topics.

“Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation,” the GRAMMY-winning R&B singer tweeted. “I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind These Stones, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

“I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

Next – did you hear her manager’s call to Ramona DeBreaux? That Questlove offered to pay her not to sing? And then Spike Lee tweeted that he WAS considering her single “Black Girl’s Magic” for his version of “She’s Gotta Have It” for Netflix – but not now!

“This is not gonna turn out well,” Tigger said.

“Rumor is she’s making somewhere between $750,000 and $1,000,000 dollars to perform…One thing I think she could do – donate most of that money that she’s making to some notable African-American causes; and that STILL might not save her.”

