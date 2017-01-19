THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS THREE DAYS AWAY Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

After This, Maybe Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Really Are Over: The Ryan Report

January 19, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Meek Mill has three new rings of diamonds on his pinkie finger that look a lot like the trio ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj once wore.

So leave it to Baller Alert to speculate aloud that he had demanded the jewelry back – and Mill actually weighed in!

“Y’all gotta let me breath a [little] bit [with] all these made-up stories. lol. Who’s paying y’all?”

“So were they matching rings or did he really take it back?” Ryan Cameron asked in today’s Ryan Report.

“DEFINITELY the same ring,”  Wanda Smith answered.

“She probably gave it back,” Ryan added. “I don’t know if he took it back, because SHE’S the breadwinner.”

Listen Live