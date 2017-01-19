After This, Maybe Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Really Are Over: The Ryan Report

Meek Mill has three new rings of diamonds on his pinkie finger that look a lot like the trio ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj once wore.

So leave it to Baller Alert to speculate aloud that he had demanded the jewelry back – and Mill actually weighed in!

“Y’all gotta let me breath a [little] bit [with] all these made-up stories. lol. Who’s paying y’all?”

“So were they matching rings or did he really take it back?” Ryan Cameron asked in today’s Ryan Report.

“DEFINITELY the same ring,” Wanda Smith answered.

“She probably gave it back,” Ryan added. “I don’t know if he took it back, because SHE’S the breadwinner.”

#meekmill took back his ring from #nickiminaj A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:41pm PST