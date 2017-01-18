THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS FOUR DAYS AWAY Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

‘She Ate Good. She Drank Good.’ (Never Mind That She Just Had A Baby) : Trending Topics

January 18, 2017 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, joseline hernandez, lhhatl, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, love and hip hop atlanta, plies, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Big Tigger introduced today’s Under The Influence Edition of Trending Topics so well we’ll just go ahead and let him do it here, too: “Mr. ‘Bust It Baby’ got busted, baby.”

Translation: Plies (who actually had hit singles in 2008 titled “Bust It Baby” Pts. 1 and 2) was arrested for DUI early Tuesday morning and was summarily released on bail. “Sounds like he wanted to get back to vibing at the Ritz-Carlton,” Tigger added. (A-hem, yet another Plies lyrical reference.)

Related: Khia On Plies – ‘I See That Fairy In Him’

In other adventures in language, Tigger said “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s” Joseline Hernandez was recently spotted PUI – Partying Under The Influence.

“Now you remember she had a baby like two weeks ago, right?” Tigger continued. Well, she hosted a party at a Museum Bar and “rumor has it took home 10 stacks just to hang out in the middle of eight bodyguards
and drink plenty champagne.”

“She ate good. She drank good. And went home to little Bonnie. Good for her.

“Everybody’s just up in arms because YOU JUST HAD THE BABY!”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live