‘She Ate Good. She Drank Good.’ (Never Mind That She Just Had A Baby) : Trending Topics

Big Tigger introduced today’s Under The Influence Edition of Trending Topics so well we’ll just go ahead and let him do it here, too: “Mr. ‘Bust It Baby’ got busted, baby.”

Translation: Plies (who actually had hit singles in 2008 titled “Bust It Baby” Pts. 1 and 2) was arrested for DUI early Tuesday morning and was summarily released on bail. “Sounds like he wanted to get back to vibing at the Ritz-Carlton,” Tigger added. (A-hem, yet another Plies lyrical reference.)

In other adventures in language, Tigger said “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s” Joseline Hernandez was recently spotted PUI – Partying Under The Influence.

“Now you remember she had a baby like two weeks ago, right?” Tigger continued. Well, she hosted a party at a Museum Bar and “rumor has it took home 10 stacks just to hang out in the middle of eight bodyguards

and drink plenty champagne.”

“She ate good. She drank good. And went home to little Bonnie. Good for her.

“Everybody’s just up in arms because YOU JUST HAD THE BABY!”