THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS FOUR DAYS AWAY Click here for the latest on EVERYTHING Falcons! | LISTEN TO V-103

See President Barack Obama’s Playlist, In Person: The Ryan Report

January 18, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Barack Obama, president Barack Obama, president obama, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Only two days are left before the Obamas leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, giving the president at least one more opportunity to gather what Ryan Cameron says looked like his playlist come to life.

Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. R&B singers Janelle Monae and Alicia Keys. And rappers Ludacris, Common, Wale, Chance The Rapper, Busta Rhymes, J Cole, DJ Khaled and Rick Ross – all gathered with the first black president in what is commonly known as The White House.

Related: Diddy Feels Shortchanged by Obama Presidency

When Baller Alert posted the image, Ryan added, it was enough for 2 Chainz to lament out loud on Instagram: “Didn’t make this one either; back to my trap raps.” Then T.I. seemed to (playfully) second that emotion, with this: “Me neither, Champ. Back to the trap we go.”

“Now I do think somebody’s missing from that picture that I would think should be in there.” Wanda Smith noted in today’s Ryan Report. “Why isn’t Beyonce there, because she performs at everything that he does?!”

Speaking of: When’s the last time she or Jay-Z were seen publicly? Could there be another Carter on the way? Keep watching The Ryan Report?

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live