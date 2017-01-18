See President Barack Obama’s Playlist, In Person: The Ryan Report

Only two days are left before the Obamas leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, giving the president at least one more opportunity to gather what Ryan Cameron says looked like his playlist come to life.

Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. R&B singers Janelle Monae and Alicia Keys. And rappers Ludacris, Common, Wale, Chance The Rapper, Busta Rhymes, J Cole, DJ Khaled and Rick Ross – all gathered with the first black president in what is commonly known as The White House.

When Baller Alert posted the image, Ryan added, it was enough for 2 Chainz to lament out loud on Instagram: “Didn’t make this one either; back to my trap raps.” Then T.I. seemed to (playfully) second that emotion, with this: “Me neither, Champ. Back to the trap we go.”

“Now I do think somebody’s missing from that picture that I would think should be in there.” Wanda Smith noted in today’s Ryan Report. “Why isn’t Beyonce there, because she performs at everything that he does?!”

Speaking of: When’s the last time she or Jay-Z were seen publicly? Could there be another Carter on the way? Keep watching The Ryan Report?