Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rihanna

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Charlie Sheen crossed the Rihanna Navy when he called their queen a “bitch” on Watch What Happens Live. Now the former Two and a Half Men star is changing his tune on social media: Sheen tweeted an apology to Rihanna and suggested that they get drinks together, sometime. For good measure, he shared the same message on Instagram with a photo of pink-haired Rihanna from the Paleozoic era (2014).

“dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence. let’s have a drink someday (on me)…,” he wrote.

On Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Sheen about a “feud” with Rihanna in 2014, when he called her the “village idiot.” At the time, Rih clapped back by saying the “old queen” needed to get “her diapers out of a bunch.”

“Oh, that bitch,” Sheen told Cohen. “[She] abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”

Watch the original offense and his social media save here: